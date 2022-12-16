Over the past decade or so, Chris Brown and Tyga have been delivering a wealth of notable hits for fans to enjoy, including “Light It Up,” “Super Soaker” with Lil Jon, “Loyal” with Lil Wayne, “Deuces” with Kevin McCall, “For The Road,” “All I Want,” “Haute” with J Balvin, and “For The Fame” with Diana Gordon. They also joined forces for the full-length projects Fan of a Fan and Fan of a Fan: The Album in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

Today (Dec. 16), the Virginia-to-Los Angeles duo add to that with “Nasty,” a Murphy Kid-produced offering that’s perfect for both the dance floor and bedroom. The infectious cut also boasts a futuristic visual to match, complete with provocative outfits, beautiful women, and much more.

Back in June, Brown liberated his 10th studio LP, Breezy, which contained 24 songs and additional features from Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, Yung Bleu, Lil Baby, WizKid, H.E.R., Ella Mai, EST Gee, Jack Harlow, Blxst, and more. The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 72,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Not long after its initial release, a deluxe version of Breezy surfaced with nine additional songs and a couple of assists from Davido and Anderson .Paak.

It’s been three years since the unveiling of Tyga’s seventh studio LP, Legendary, which — including its own deluxe edition — contained 23 songs and collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Blueface, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Nicki Minaj, YG, and more. The project boasted the Offset-assisted “Taste,” a runaway hit that earned Tyga a top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 200 and a seven-times Platinum certification in the United States. Since then, the rap veteran teamed up with DJ Drama for the mixtape Well Done Fever. More recently, Tyga has also liberated loose cuts like “Splash” with Moneybagg Yo, “Mrs. Bubblegum,” “Freaky Deaky” with Doja Cat, and “Sunshine” with Jhené Aiko and the late Pop Smoke. Press play on “Nasty” below.