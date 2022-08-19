By Regina Cho
  /  08.19.2022

Back in March, rising star Kali presented her Toxic Chocolate mixtape, which included seven tracks and appearances from BIA, Yung Bleu, Moneybagg Yo, ATL Jacob, and Latto. Since its release, she has liberated videos for “UonU,” “New Day,” and “Standards” along with a few loose offerings like “Waddup (Freestyle)” and “FNF (Freestyle).”

Yesterday (Aug. 18), Kali made her return with a brand new single titled “Wet.” The track arrived with a visual that sees her taking over a pool party gone wrong. Over some production courtesy of Mack and Preme, Kali raps on “Wet” about exactly what turns her on:

This what get my p**sy wet, long d**k and baguettes, Tonic and Pateks, hood n**gas with checks/ This what get my p**sy wet, seven figure checks, nasty sloppy sex/ P**sy been wet though, whenver I say so, now do what I say h**, you don’t get no say so/ Still callin’ me mami, got a papi named Pedro, he still tryna wife me, but he can’t be bae though/ Trips with Kali, he flew me to Bali, he love to eat me on the PJ that’s my type of nasty

At the top of 2021, Kali unleashed her This Why They Mad Now project, which boasted her viral cut “Do A B**ch” as well as other fan favorite cuts like “Big Body” and “Bad Bad Bad.” The body of work included seven total tracks and a sole feature from Ken The Man. Then, after experiencing well-received success with the aforementioned “Do A B**ch” track, she later on officially circled back to give the hit a fresh new paint job and tapped in with Rico Nasty for the song’s official remix.

Be sure to press play on Kali’s brand new music video for “Wet” down below.

