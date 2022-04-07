Last month, rising star Kali presented her new mixtape Toxic Chocolate, which includes seven tracks and appearances from BIA, Yung Bleu, Moneybagg Yo, ATL Jacob, and Latto. Preceding the release, she warmed fans up by sharing the Bleu-assisted “UonU” track, and now, she’s back to ride her wave with the freshly released “Standards” visual. On the song, Kali spits about the criteria to get someone’s attention over some production by Rikkdarulah:

I know you used to them regular bitches (I know you used to that regular shit) fuck that, I don’t even wanna mention these bitches (I can’t even mention that bitch)/ Ignoring you the only way I’ma get your attention (Damn)/

I fuck with you, but you took that love shit for simpin’ (Fuck?)/ Told my home girl I ain’t make that n***a my man, so I won’t stress about it (Hell nah)/ Played them games, you played yourself, won’t lose no sleep about it

Kali is subtly dropping clues that a deluxe version of Toxic Chocolate may be on the horizon. She recently made an Instagram post dedicated to messages and comments from people asking for certain features, specifically the 2 Chainz and Muni Long appearances that were previously hinted at.

At the top of last year, Kali unleashed her This Why They Mad Now, which boasted her viral cut “Do A Bitch” as well as other fan favorite cuts like “Big Body” and “Bad Bad Bad.” The project also included seven tracks and a sole feature from Ken The Man. Then, after experiencing well-received success with the aforementioned “Do A Bitch” track, she later on officially circled back to give the hit a fresh new paint job. She tapped in with Rico Nasty for the song’s official remix.

Be sure to press play on Kali’s brand new music video for “Standards” down below.