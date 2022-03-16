Kali is back on the scene and she is stepping into her power. The rising star has presented her brand new mixtape Toxic Chocolate, which includes seven tracks and appearances from BIA, Yung Bleu, Moneybagg Yo, ATL Jacob, and Latto. Preceding the release, she warmed fans up by sharing the Bleu-assisted “UonU” track. On the song, Kali slides over some production courtesy of Cheeze Beatz and Kaishen as the accompanying storyline-driven visual takes fans on a wild ride:

Oh, you thought you was playin’ me? Guess what, I play, too (I do that), play dumb so you thought I’d never play you/I ain’t the type that’s gon’ sit around cryin’, when I know good and damn well you lyin’ (I know you lyin’)/ Every time my phone ring (Brr), it say, “Britney, it be Tim” and I know your ass be cappin’ like a brim (Cap) and you know you partner Slim? (Yeah)

Kali is subtly dropping clues that a deluxe version of Toxic Chocolate may be on the horizon. She recently made an Instagram post dedicated to messages and comments from people asking for certain features, specifically the 2 Chainz and Muni Long appearances that were previously hinted at.

At the top of last year, Kali unleashed her This Why They Mad Now, which boasted her viral cut “Do A Bitch” as well as other fan favorite cuts like “Big Body” and “Bad Bad Bad.” The project also included seven tracks and a sole feature from Ken The Man. Then, after experiencing well-received success with the aforementioned “Do A Bitch” track, she later on officially circled back to give the hit a fresh new paint job. She tapped in with Rico Nasty for the song’s official remix.

Be sure to press play on Toxic Chocolate by Kali down below.