This May, fans will head into theaters to see Fast X, the penultimate installment of a long-running series led by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris. Today (Feb. 10), YG, Ty Dolla $ign, and Lambo4oe kickoff the promotional campaign with “Let’s Ride (Trailer Anthem),” which is produced by CHASETHEMONEY, Dave-O, Go Grizzly, Danny Majic, and Squat Beats. Over a sample of The Notorious B.I.G. and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s iconic collaboration “Notorious Thugs,” the West Coast artists can be heard rapping about cars, the fast life, and their opposition:

“Traction, I’m ridin’ with traction, YSL tux, the only time I’m slackin’, on a opp, like a fool, we actin’, round of applause, we clap him, ay, I do the dash when I drive, baby on top, she do the dash when she ride, ay, my self-respect too high, if you did me wrong, we could never get right, can’t pay for love, gotta pay my taxes, gotta pay my thugs ’cause they ’bout action, he should be a movie star, he good at actin’, this a new era, they all cappin’ and rappin’…”

Last year, YG liberated his sixth studio LP, I Got Issues, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Mozzy, J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Nas, and more. The project peaked at No. 18 and No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Currently, he’s on his “Red Cup Tour” in support of the album alongside OhGeesy, Kalan.FrFr, Day Sulan, and D3szn.

Check out YG, Ty Dolla $ign, and Lambo4oe’s “Let’s Ride (Trailer Anthem)” — and YG’s remaining tour dates — below.

YG’s remaining “Red Cup Tour” dates:

Feb. 18: Toronto, ON – History

Feb. 23: Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center

Mar. 25: Costa Mesa, CA – Time Nightclub