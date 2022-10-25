YG is getting ready to head out on tour at the top of 2023. Today (Oct. 25), the Compton emcee announces “The Red Cup Tour” in support of his recently released album I GOT ISSUES. In addition, he will be supported by his close collaborators OhGeesy, Kalan.Frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn on select dates. It all kicks off in Denver this January before traversing through North America and ending in Honolulu, HI a month later.

I GOT ISSUES made landfall back in September with 14 songs and additional features from Hit-Boy, Mozzy, J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Nas, and more. The project was a top 20 success on the Billboard 200 with roughly 14,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Check out YG’s full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale on 4Hunnid’s official website this Friday (Oct. 28).

YG “The Red Cup Tour” dates:

January 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

January 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair^

January 24 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

January 26 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater^

January 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM^

January 29 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^

January 31 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center^

February 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena!

February 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum!

February 4 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena!

February 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

February 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

February 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^

February 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY^

February 19 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center^

February 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

February 23 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center^*

^Support from OhGeesy, Kalan.Frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn

! Support from OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn