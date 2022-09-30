Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  09.30.2022

The west coast has made a huge impact on hip hop since the beginning and rappers like YG are continuing to carry the torch. Since he stepped on the scene back in 2009 with his 4Fingaz mixtape, the “Big Bank” rapper has been making the proper strides to ensure his spot in this industry. As fans already know, YG has remained an active presence in music and beyond since he last rolled out a full-length. In December of last year, for example, he was among the artists with new music featured in the free GTA Online expansion The Contract. Today (Sept. 30) YG unleashes his sixth studio album I Got Issues.

Earlier last week, YG called out his label Def Jam for leaking the tracklist: “MY TRACK LIST FOR MY ALBUM IS NOT POSE TO BE OUT. THEY SUCK REAL BAD,” he stated. With 14 records on his hands, the west coast rapper called on some solid features for musical contributions. Along with Duki, Cuco, J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Roddy Ricch and Post Malone, he tapped on hip hop icon Nas as well. 

“It was crazy ’cause I’ve been trying to get Nas on some shit for years,” he told TMZ. “I was trying to get him on my second album and shit, but it just didn’t happen. But he’s been showing love since day one, he always supported my shit and all that. So when I finally got the verse, I was like, ‘Finally.’”

With this new album in motion, YG looks to continue the success he found with his last project, My Life 4Hunnid, which was released back in 2020 and debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200. Take a listen now!

BIG30 is the 'Last Man Standing' on debut album

By DJ First Class
  /  09.30.2022

Kid Cudi unveils new 'Entergalactic' album

By DJ First Class
  /  09.30.2022
YG

