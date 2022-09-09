On Sept. 30, YG will officially unleash his highly anticipated I Got Issues album. Fans have already been able to enjoy a handful of previews like “Run” featuring Tyga, BIA and 21 Savage, “Sign Language,” and “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo. Today (Sept. 9), the California-bred star returns with another offering from the project, this time with his brand new “Alone” single. On the track, YG gets vulnerable by spitting some deep bars about life:

Somebody pray for me ’cause the streets play for keeps/ In love with this life but it’s hatin’ me, blicky tucked, can’t no n***a play with me, you would’ve thought the money would be changin’ me/ Still get between keep thuggin’ and let it go, if I let it go, s**t, that’s probably how I’ma go, if I keep thuggin’, that’s more time with the bros/ But thug for too long and that’s jail time and funerals/ You know the streets love nobody but I can’t stay in the house

Prior to this, YG’s last body of work was last May’s Kommunity Service project, which was a joint album with Mozzy. The project was led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park.” The duo steadily dropped off accompanying music videos like “Vibe With You” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Mad” featuring Young M.A.

I Got Issues will serve as YG’s first solo album in nearly two years following 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid, which included appearances from Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, and others. The project went on to be a commercial success, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after earning 64,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Be sure to press play on YG’s brand new “Alone” single down below.