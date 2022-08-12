YG is currently putting the finishing touches on his Pray For Me album. So far, fans have been able to enjoy strong previews like “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, “Run” featuring Tyga, BIA, and 21 Savage, and “Sign Language.” Today (Aug. 12), he returns to share “Toxic,” the latest attention-grabbing track from the project. On the song, YG raps about the ups and downs of relationships:

I know what she want, she want what’s inside my jeans, she want my heart with the lock, she wanna throw away the key/ She make lovе, she will get f**ked, gang, gang, got hеr throwin’ up Bs, she like, ‘Boy, don’t do me wrong, just Birc’ and Prada me’/ It’s casa, ’cause they come but I really love her

Prior to this, YG and Mozzy joined forces last year for their Kommunity Service project back in May, led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park.” YG and Mozzy steadily dropped off music videos from the project like “Vibe With You” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Mad” featuring Young M.A.

The California rapper also recently stopped by “Power Mornings” on Power 106 Los Angeles and gave some details about the subject matter of his forthcoming project Pray For Me. The release date has not yet been confirmed. “It’s just the growth of me personally, my headspace, what I’m on in life,” YG said. “And I think the whole COVID pandemic shit, I hated it, but I also look at it as like this shit kind of helped me get to where I’m at mentally. We human, we people, we grow. My personal growth is going to shot with everything I do. The music is just going to be my truth as far as my life right now.”

Be sure to press play on YG’s brand new “Toxic” music video down below.

