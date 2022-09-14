Back in May, Lil Gotit dropped off his project The Cheater, which contained 19 songs and a slew of features from names like Lil Keed, Ty Dolla $ign, Millie Go Lightly, Toosii, BIG30, Enchanting, Yak Gotti, and more. The project was led by his well-received singles “Take Care,” “She Know It,” and “Rich $hit.” Since its release, the Atlanta-based rapper has dropped off visuals for cuts like “Shut The Door” and “How You Comin’” featuring CEO Trayle.

Yesterday (Sept. 13), Gotit made his return with a brand new music video titled “FREE Y$L.” Directed by ShotByWolf and NelShotIt, the clip features cameos from plenty of Gotit’s peers as he raps about his lifestyle:

Living real right get left where you stand, spent 3 racks couldn’t even fit the pants/ Been in my bag couldn’t carry no bag, remember them young n***a robbing no mask/ Car went blacked out, got snatched real fast, SRT charge give you whiplash/ New coupe out the Carolinas, designer bags come in every sizes/ You slimed out before he realize it, I can’t paragraph but I can paralyze ya/ One spot too many h**s, don’t know what you thinking, don’t know what you saying

The aforementioned The Cheater album was a follow-up to Gotit’s fourth LP Top Chef GotIt, a 2021 release equipped with assists from Young Thug, Gunna, and NAV. Gotit also treated fans with some recent guest verses on tracks like Drumma Boy’s “Wake Up,” Danny Wolf’s “High Profile,” Lil PJ’s “Regardless,” and R5 Homixide’s “Knocked Off.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Gotit’s brand new music video for “FREE Y$L” down below.