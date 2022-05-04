Lil GotIt isn’t playing around when it comes to his music output. Today (May 4), the Atlanta star unveils his latest body of work The Cheater, which contains 19 songs and a wealth of features from Lil Keed, Ty Dolla $ign, Millie Go Lightly, Toosii, BIG30, Enchanting, Yak Gotti, and more. The project was led by the well-received singles “Take Care,” “She Know It,” and “Rich $hit.”

As openers go, Lil GotIt comes straight out the gate with hard-hitting rhymes on “GTF,” sending a message to any detractors over booming production from DecayOnTheBeat, Nile Waves, and Jkari:

“Get the fuck up out my business, I came for the riches, I had to think about it, I’m hood baby, they ain’t fucking with me, I’m riding black truck with the tint, yeah, with lil’ mama with me, play that Draco, sound like thunder, know it’s coming with me, yeah, T’d up, heard that boy got whacked, I had to shush it, know my feet up, I’m from South Atlanta, George Bush it, blow this shit up, keep fucking ’cause her father gone, this AP with new color stones, factory set with a honeycomb…”

Fans can also check out a new visual from The Cheater for the Nile Waves and 10Fifty-backed “How You Comin,” which features CEO Trayle. The two could previously be heard on the equally dope December collaboration “Walk Down.”

The Cheater comes less than a year after Lil GotIt’s fourth LP Top Chef GotIt, a 15-track release with assists from the likes of Young Thug, Gunna, and NAV. Outside of that, he could also be heard on songs like Drumma Boy’s “Wake Up,” Danny Wolf’s “High Profile,” Lil PJ’s “Regardless,” R5 Homixide’s “Knocked Off,” and his own loose drop “Happy Father’s Day.”

Press play on Lil GotIt‘s The Cheater — and the aforementioned visual for “How You Comin” — below.