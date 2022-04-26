Currently, Lil Gotit is gearing up to release his forthcoming project, The Cheater, which will officially make landfall next week. After dropping off recent music videos like “She Know It,” he returns today (April 26) for another preview close to the finish line. The freshly released “Rich Shit” single boasts some perfectly woven in assists from Lil Keed ad Ty Dolla $ign and arrives paired with a heist-themed video that takes fans on a wild ride as Gotit delivers his bars:

Come on, P (Player), two-tone Skydweller, don’t play with me (Two-tone)/ Dracos, ARs, M16s, went around in the coupe, Glock all on the seat (Twins), came up off noodles and Hamburger Helper (Yeah)/ Took her on the move, she in love with a stepper baby girl hot, shе done Peter pipеd a pepper, tighten up pimp, hat tip with a feather

Money comin’ in, get my ins from your sister (Come here) gucci cardigan got me sharper than a butcher (Yeah)/ Don’t mama shoot it? He ain’t deaf, he a looker (Looker) gettin’ out of line, get you popped up in the kisser (Sticks)/ Rich n***a shit, we out the ‘Roc, not the liquor, rich n***a shit, I swap her out and then I pick her

It’s been about a year since Lil GotIt released his last body of work Top Chef GotIt, which saw 15 tracks and additional features from Gunna, Young Thug, Yak Gotti, (real life brother) Lil Keed, NAV, and more. Since then, he’s released a couple of dope singles, “Father’s Day,” “Take Care” featuring Toosii and Millie Go Lightly. and “Walk Down” with REAL1 BIG, Lil Double 0, and CEO Trayle.

Be sure to press play on Lil Gotit’s brand new music video for “Rich Shit” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Keed down below.