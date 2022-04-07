By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2022

It’s been about a year since Lil GotIt released his last body of work Top Chef GotIt, which saw 15 tracks and additional features from GunnaYoung Thug, Yak Gotti, (real life brother) Lil Keed, NAV, and more. Since then, he’s released a couple of dope singles, “Father’s Day,” “Take Care” featuring Toosii and Millie Go Lightly. and “Walk Down” with REAL1 BIG, Lil Double 0, and CEO Trayle, both of which raise hopes that a new body of work is right around the corner.

He continues that streak of releases today (Apr. 7) with “She Know It.” On the track, Lil Gotit shows off his signature flow over some ominous production by Topp and Zennysauce:

Yeah, I’m playa, she know it (Top chef) bitch in the hills, she gone off that boy, I know it/ I treat the stick in my hand like a wand (Brr) poof, if I get to sparkin’, he gone/ Whenever she meetin’ up with player, yeah, she goin’ holdin’ up my Rollie Skydweller, match the sun

Beat down the block with some Air Force 1’s I ain’t rockin’ Cartier, Gotit got on CD’s (Gang)/ Beat it from the back, she throw it back like a frisbee, n***a had dropped out, yeah, I be Wock’d out/ Bitch so bad, yeah, she suckin’ out the lean-ni (Hoodbaby)

Courtesy of No More Heros and Jerry Morka, the accompanying clip for “She Know It” takes place in greenery-filled room where he and his friends proceed to concoct a variety of potions. Then, everyone joins Gotit to party the night away while te spirit of the visual continues to match the eerie vibe of the track with ease.

Be sure to press play on Lil Gotit’s brand new music video for “She Know It” down below.

