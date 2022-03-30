By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2022

It’s been about a year since Lil GotIt released his last body of work Top Chef GotIt, which saw 15 tracks and additional features from Gunna, Young Thug, Yak Gotti, (real life brother) Lil Keed, NAV, and more. Since then, he’s released a couple of dope singles, “Father’s Day” and “Walk Down” with REAL1 BIG, Lil Double 0, and CEO Trayle, both of which raise hopes that a new body of work is right around the corner.

Today (March 30), GotIt adds to that with “Take Care,” a Doc Playboi and Andy Ayaz-produced offering that sees the Atlanta star connecting with Toosii and Millie Go Lightly. The track sees the collaborators celebrating their hard-earned wealth while denouncing those who earned their success through false means:

“Yeah, he got rich off of tellin’ a lie, I got rich, choppa uppin’ the fire, uh, don’t wanna die, then you better keep your side, better duck when that, “Pfft” get to flyin’, we gon’ bust down, APs, Rolex, Cartier’s on all of the guys, I bought the Patek Philippe, same day Audemars, ain’t wasting no time, I gotta make sure the whole gang shine, I won’t hit it if she in the dime, extra mud if you get out of line, if you play this, somebody gon’ die…”

Courtesy of No More Heroes and BeDifferent Media comes an accompanying video that’s mainly centered around GotIt, Toosii, and Millie in a room with a couple of other women and fast cars. Sporting a fresh cut, GotIt can also be spotted in a red-lit room with Keem, while Toosii delivers some of his verse from a private jet.

Press play on Lil GotIt, Toosii, and Millie Go Lightly’s “Take Care” below. According to sources, the track is expected to appear on GotIt’s forthcoming release The Cheater.

