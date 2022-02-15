Back in December, Toosii shared a new trio of songs packaged into a project aptly titled Pretty Girls Love Toosii. The three-pack was his “tribute to women everywhere” and includes a sole feature from Jacquees.

In a similar fashion, Toosii has made his return this week to drop off more love-inspired music. His freshly released “Love Me Easy” track arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day and served as the perfect track for the folks who needed a new smooth tune. On the track, Toosii glides over some production courtesy of Yung Tidal and Worthy:

It’s crazy ’cause I love you, but I never told nobody and I want you to hold me tight ’cause I’ma hold your body/ I know exactly how you feelin’, never met no one who real, but I’m the realest and you know that I used to fuck with hoes, but I’ve been chilling/ Yeah, darling I’ll be waiting, right in my Tuxedo

When I finally take your hand, not only am I your man, I’m your hero and you gotta love mе easy/ I’ve been hurt too many times, been cursеd too many times/ You don’t know how bad it hurts, just putting my life on the line/ Quit the drought out, I will never fall down before you

Back in May, Toosii blessed us with body of work titled Thank You for Believing, which initially came with 13 tracks and a few assists from Latto, DaBaby, and Key Glock. Not too long after, the Raleigh-based star upgraded that release with a deluxe version dubbed The Manifestation. That edition added on 10 additional cuts and a couple of collaborations alongside Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand new single “Love Me Easy” down below.