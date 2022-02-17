Millie Go Lightly has been on a roll since she appeared on Young Thug‘s experimental release Beautiful Thugger Girls back in 2017 (according to a press release, the collaboration occurred as a result of a mix-up involving Wheezy‘s production). Since then, the British star has unveiled a string of top tier releases for her exponentially growing fanbase to enjoy, including “Candy,” “Medicine,” “Gold Chain,” “Problem Child” with Lil Gnar, “Jealousy” with Rylo Rodriguez and Lil Keed, “Make You Better” with Unfoonk, “Right Time,” and “2 Girls, 1 Saloon.” In addition to her own work, Millie has also continued to increase her exposure as a contributing artist, appearing on high-profile drops like Jack Harlow‘s “21C / Delta,” AJ Tracey‘s “Numba 9,” Landstrip Chip‘s “Wraith,” Lil GotIt‘s “Collages,” and Real Recognize Rio, 21 Lil Harold, and SG Tip’s “Down Bad” from the 21 Savage-led Spiral soundtrack.

This past Valentine’s Day, Millie Go Lightly returned with a new single titled “Drillie Go Lightly,” a GLP-backed offering that sees Millie delivering some high-speed bars over the bass-heavy drill production about her and her friends’ wild lifestyle:

“Heat it up and I start it, you lot late to the party, switch my wig, I’m still acting nasty, he’s still callin’ me Barbie, rode your daddy like a Harley, call my phone, said it’s like ASMR, at the strip club, got me spinnin’ my buzz, he don’t wanna dance, he don’t even got to ask, he’s just here to kick back wit’ a star, tints on the whip for the sluts in the car, baby throwing money like I ain’t past the bar, all my friends bad, you ain’t even gotta ask…”

Courtesy of Shifty also comes a matching video that shows Millie Go Lightly and her bevy of beauties living it up in an all-pink setting. Throughout, they can be seen playing with cash, engaging in pillow fights, and more.

Check it all out below.