Last month, Lil Gotit dropped off his project The Cheater, which contains 19 songs and a slew of features from names like Lil Keed, Ty Dolla $ign, Millie Go Lightly, Toosii, BIG30, Enchanting, Yak Gotti, and more. The project was led by his well-received singles “Take Care,” “She Know It,” and “Rich $hit.” Since its release, the Atlanta-based rapper has also dropped off visuals from The Cheater for cuts like “Shut The Door” and “How You Comin'” featuring CEO Trayle.

This week, Gotit returns with a brand new single to switch up the pace titled “MF TRIMM.” The follow-up track arrives paired with an accompanying music video that sees him enjoying the luxuries of Miami nightlife as he delivers his signature flow:

Vibin’ out right on the West, I can’t stop ’em from snatchin’ necks/ Fifty shots gon’ touch his chest, C8, no V8, sunset burn my tires, I’m ridin’ in a ‘Vette/ Everyday, it’s a different fit, that 40 fit and I came from shit (Top chef)/ I’m with Keed, yeah that pump know, YSL playas, hide your ho

Yeah, say havin’ 1k on the coke, go do some numbers and bring in the load/ Bitch would’ve thought I was a swiper, the way I use this Visa/ Boy, don’t lurk like RiRi

The Cheater album comes less than a year after Lil Gotit shared his fourth LP Top Chef GotIt, a 15-track release with assists from the likes of Young Thug, Gunna, and NAV. Gotit also treated fans with some guest verses along the way on tracks like Drumma Boy’s “Wake Up,” Danny Wolf’s “High Profile,” Lil PJ’s “Regardless,” R5 Homixide’s “Knocked Off,” and his own loose drop “Happy Father’s Day.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Gotit’s brand new music video for “MF TRIMM” down below.