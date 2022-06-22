By Regina Cho
  /  06.22.2022

Last month, Lil Gotit dropped off his new project The Cheater, which contains 19 songs and a slew of features from names like Lil Keed, Ty Dolla $ign, Millie Go Lightly, Toosii, BIG30, Enchanting, Yak Gotti, and more. The project was led by the well-received singles “Take Care,” “She Know It,” and “Rich $hit.”

This week, the Atlanta artist returns with his first official release since the tragic passing of his older brother Lil Keed last month. To honor him, the freshly released “Shut The Door” music video opens up with a scene of Gotit locking in at a studio session with Keed by his side as he delivers his lyrics:

Shut the door yeah recording in progress, sippin syrup but I ain’t even cough yet/ Bought some money we tap in like faucet, we ain’t gone talk bout that shit I ain’t bought yet/ Heard I’m hollon but I’m steady balling and my brother trap beating like he boxing (Blrrr)/ Steady fighting these demons get off him, if I let down they win and get on

Jack boy jack say P’s, I’m tryna get in my bag y’all/ Never said this shit was easy, choppa soundin’ off breakin’ speakers/ Bentayga ridin’, no Beamer everything I cop gotta B (Whew)

The Cheater album comes less than a year after Lil GotIt’s fourth LP Top Chef GotIt, a 15-track release with assists from the likes of Young ThugGunna, and NAV. Gotit also treated fans with some guest verses to indulge in along the way on tracks like Drumma Boy’s “Wake Up,” Danny Wolf’s “High Profile,” Lil PJ’s “Regardless,” R5 Homixide’s “Knocked Off,” and his own loose drop “Happy Father’s Day.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Gotit’s brand new music video for “Shut The Door” down below.

