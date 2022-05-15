Lil Gotit is done crying over his brother Lil Keed’s tragic death.

In an Instagram Live recording, that has since been deleted, Lil Gotit shared more details about the night his older brother passed away.

Apparently, Gotit decided that he would be the one to take Keed to the hospital.

“Niggas left, I’d rather have that moment with him than not being there knowing he died,” Gotit said. “As we rushing to the hospital, I looked him in the eye and I’m like ‘man, my brother gone.’ I told him I loved him. Shit that’s all I got damn said”

“Man my brother, I’m good,” he continued. “I did all my cries yesterday. Ma dukes good. She cried but you gotta be strong with this shit… I took him to the hospital. I did that. He’s thankful right now… I tried.”

Later in the four-minute IG Live, Gotit also mentions that he knows his brother is watching over him and wants him to “turn up.”

“I ain’t over got damn moping, down or none of that. I’m good,” he said. “I’m g’s. Just know I’m finna go crazy though.”

Details surrounding Keed’s death are scarce. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, Gotit does allude to his brother, born Raqhid Jevon Render’s unhealthy lifestyle.

“That shit is scary though,” he said. “All this is showing me is that life is real, everybody around me got to make sure they have a positive head… My brother was unhealthy. I don’t even want anybody drinking around me. Gotta be strong minded with your shit. Everybody telling me my brother don’t drink lean, my brother don’t do none of that. I been off drugs for two years. I’m so happy I got out that shit.”

He concludes the heartfelt video by telling his brother that he doesn’t have to worry because he plans to handle business. “You just get your rest,” he said.

A woman who claims to be Keed’s girlfriend and the mother of his child Naychur has also spoken out via social media about his death. On Saturday (May 14), an Instagram user who goes by Quana Bandz shared multiple personal videos with Keed on Instagram and revealed that she’s pregnant with his child in a touching lengthy caption.

“I love you sooooo much baby. what I’m post to do with out you? I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru,” she wrote. “What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind. My Mind is lost baby. You told me everything I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t fly to LA I know I could’ve saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was MY LOVE you gave me that I gave you that. IM SORRY please just tell me this a dream come home. YOU PROTECTED US. Whyyyy DADDY. You a fighter bru I was on my way I was RAQHID …..these 8 years you been in my life you showed me nothing but love I’m sorry baby I’m sorry for whatever I did anything I did I’m sorry let me make it better You my backbone you my spine you my heart baby IF I DONT KNOW ANYTHING I KNOW YOU LOVE ME & MY BABY MORE THAN ANYTHING IN THIS WORLD. WE fight we argue but you know we was what each other needed… YOU GAVE ME THE WORLDDDDDDDDD. Anything I wanted …. Needed you got it / did it for me with no questions ask! BABY you was just on the phone with me in the bed HOW you leave like that without saying that was gone be your last goodbye your last I love you our last FaceTime ! SMH baby please tell me I’m dreaming. I wanna wake up and this shit be a dream. CALL ME BACK DADDY. My head spinning, my body numb I don’t even feel myself typing Raqhid you know I’m so weak for you baby.”

Check out Quana Bandz full IG post Lil Gotit’s IG Live below: