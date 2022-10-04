Last week, YG unveiled his sixth studio album titled I GOT ISSUES, which saw appearances from J. Cole, Mozzy, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Post Malone, Nas, and more. Preceding the release were plenty of well-received singles like “Alone,” “Run” featuring Tyga, BIA and 21 Savage, “Sign Language,” and “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo.

Yesterday (Oct. 3), the Compton-bred star returned to share the project’s latest offering, the official music video for “How To Rob A Rapper.” Featuring assists from frequent collaborators Mozzy and D3szn, the new clip opts for a classic look with its black and white color scheme and a sole continuous shot. On the track, YG gives an honest play-by-play about how some people can be caught off guard:

Stick up, stick up, stick up, stick up, this for all my broke real n***as/ Who squeeze triggers but they don’t pay you to be active, peep game, I’ma teach you how to rob a rapper/ Catch a n***a lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live, he gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high/ He gon’ show the jewels he wearin’ and the car that he drive, stupid n***a showed the same location three times and it seem like every Friday at the eight/ He flex crustation, men used, he like to date

Prior to this, YG’s last body of work was 2021’s Kommunity Service project, which was a joint album with Mozzy. The project was led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park.” The duo steadily dropped off accompanying music videos like “Vibe With You” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Mad” featuring Young M.A.

Be sure to press play on YG’s brand new “How To Rob A Rapper music video featuring Mozzy and D3szn down below.