Last week, YG unveiled his sixth studio LP I GOT ISSUES, a 14-track body of work with additional features from Mozzy, J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Nas, and more. Shortly after its release, the Compton star dropped off a new visual for the standout cut “I Dance,” an upbeat number that features Argentinian rapper Duki and fellow Cali native Cuco. Produced by DJ Swish, Mike Crook, Blake Straus, and Tom Levesque, the track sees the artists rapping about getting physical with their love interests:

“I be in it like, ‘Oh, that’s my s**t,’ hittin’ it from the back, she like, ‘That’s my d**k,’ tattoo the cuatro ’cause that’s my clique, oh, man, I think I love this b**ch, she on top, I’m like, ‘Woah,’ p**sy make me curl my toes, ignore my h**s and my broads, spit in her mouth, nut in her nose, hit her spot, tryna touch her soul, when I’m in it, I dance, I dance … when I’m in it, I, I love this b**ch, I be in it like I care, we hold hands, be in it likе I’m young, but I’m a grown man, I be in it while I’m drunk, playin’ slow jams…”

The accompanying clip for “I Dance” comes courtesy of Goodboyshady and shows YG getting married to his bride, played by Dominican-American actress Emily Tosta. The couple can be seen living it up with their loved ones during the ceremony, with Duki arriving at the reception while Cuco performs as the wedding singer. Legendary actors Emilio Rivera and Danny Trejo make cameo appearances as the minister and the bride’s father, respectively.

Press play on YG, Duki, and Cuco’s “I Dance” video below. If you missed it, you can enjoy I GOT ISSUES here.