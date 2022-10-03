Photo: Video screenshot from YG’s “I Dance”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2022

Last week, YG unveiled his sixth studio LP I GOT ISSUES, a 14-track body of work with additional features from Mozzy, J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Nas, and more. Shortly after its release, the Compton star dropped off a new visual for the standout cut “I Dance,” an upbeat number that features Argentinian rapper Duki and fellow Cali native Cuco. Produced by DJ Swish, Mike Crook, Blake Straus, and Tom Levesque, the track sees the artists rapping about getting physical with their love interests:

“I be in it like, ‘Oh, that’s my s**t,’ hittin’ it from the back, she like, ‘That’s my d**k,’ tattoo the cuatro ’cause that’s my clique, oh, man, I think I love this b**ch, she on top, I’m like, ‘Woah,’ p**sy make me curl my toes, ignore my h**s and my broads, spit in her mouth, nut in her nose, hit her spot, tryna touch her soul, when I’m in it, I dance, I dance … when I’m in it, I, I love this b**ch, I be in it like I care, we hold hands, be in it likе I’m young, but I’m a grown man, I be in it while I’m drunk, playin’ slow jams…”

The accompanying clip for “I Dance” comes courtesy of Goodboyshady and shows YG getting married to his bride, played by Dominican-American actress Emily Tosta. The couple can be seen living it up with their loved ones during the ceremony, with Duki arriving at the reception while Cuco performs as the wedding singer. Legendary actors Emilio Rivera and Danny Trejo make cameo appearances as the minister and the bride’s father, respectively.

Press play on YG, Duki, and Cuco’s “I Dance” video below. If you missed it, you can enjoy I GOT ISSUES here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YG brings forth new 'I Got Issues' album

By DJ First Class
  /  09.30.2022

YG drops off new "Maniac" single

By Regina Cho
  /  09.23.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Cuco
Duki
Music Videos
YG

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YG brings forth new 'I Got Issues' album

By DJ First Class
  /  09.30.2022

YG drops off new "Maniac" single

By Regina Cho
  /  09.23.2022
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet La Tosha Holmes, founder of the first Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, Texas

Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who — at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Joshua Santiago, founder of Empowering Cuts, a non-profit giving free haircuts to those in need

Joshua Santiago is a barber based out of Philadelphia and the founder of Empowering Cuts, ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Kid Cudi talks new Netflix show "Entergalactic" and we recap the lit 2022 REVOLT Summit in Atlanta

Kid Cudi talks to “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue about “Entergalactic,” his new animated ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More