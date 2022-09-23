On Sept. 30, YG will officially unleash his highly anticipated I Got Issues album. Fans have already been able to enjoy a handful of previews like “Alone,” “Run” featuring Tyga, BIA and 21 Savage, “Sign Language,” and “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo. Today (Sept. 23), the California-bred star returns with another offering from the project, his brand new “Maniac” single. On the track, YG spits some bars about how others may perceive him:

They say I lost my mind, I done turned to a maniac (Maniac), half a milli’ on my neck, I’m rockin’ big racks/ Kidnap his b**ch, he can’t get his b**ch back, take that, take that, take that, take that/ I done lost my mind, I done turned to a maniac (Maniac), the money got my head gone, they don’t know where he at/ I be jiggin’ with golden luggage, I carry that, f**kin’ on a popstar, I’m tryna marry that/ Uh-uh, YG, you changed, ever since you been f**kin’ with them superstar b**ches

Prior to this, YG’s last body of work was last May’s Kommunity Service project, which was a joint album with Mozzy. The project was led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park.” The duo steadily dropped off accompanying music videos like “Vibe With You” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Mad” featuring Young M.A.

I Got Issues will serve as YG’s first solo album in nearly two years following 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid, which included appearances from Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, and others. The project went on to be a commercial success, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after earning 64,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Be sure to press play on YG’s brand new “Maniac” single down below.