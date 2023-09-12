Fans disappointed by YG and Tyga seemingly canceling their tour with Saweetie this fall can rejoice in the duo’s official announcement of their upcoming collaboration, Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist.

On Sept. 11, the Compton duo revealed the release date, title, and cover art for the project via Instagram; it is set to debut on Sept. 29. As reported by REVOLT, the rappers have dropped several singles together during the past year, including “West Coast Weekend,” “Platinum,” and “PARTy TIM3,” and they’ve also released others together in the past.

YG and Tyga originally had multiple dates for their “Str8 to the Klub Tour” featuring Saweetie scheduled from Sept. 21 to Nov. 22 with appearances planned in California, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, and Nevada. However, ticket links show that the scheduled concerts are no longer available with statements that the event organizer either canceled or postponed the appearances.

Under the Instagram announcement for the new project, fans expressed their disappointment. But, even though the tour appears to no longer be, supporters are still anxiously awaiting the release of Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist at the end of September. YG and Tyga originally announced their collaboration on the offering in March when they appeared at Rolling Loud California.

Tyga said the pair started working on it in 2022 but had only created one song at that time. However, he added that they were preparing to release the new project, indicating significant progress. While speaking with Billboard, YG talked about their creative process and said they began by asking themselves, “What can we do that makes sense that ain’t been done?”

While folks wait on news about the seemingly canceled tour dates, fans can look forward to enjoying the much-anticipated offering from the talented lyricists very soon.