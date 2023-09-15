Saweetie is partnering with Tinder for the Swipe Off challenge. Each time college students at participating schools send a “Like,” “Super Like” or “Nope,” Tinder keeps track. The college with the most swipes by Oct. 6 will receive a free concert from the star and a special guest.
Tinder announced the challenge on social media. In a video posted to Instagram, Saweetie said, “Listen up, class” before explaining the basic rules for participation. To join the challenge, students add their college to their Tinder profile. Then, they simply need to use the app to connect with others on campus.
According to Tinder’s press release, more 18-year-olds sign up during freshman orientation than any other time of year. Stephanie Danzi, Tinder’s senior vice president of global marketing, claimed, “We created the Swipe Off challenge to feed into that energy and encourage them to unlock all the possibilities of the college experience that come from meeting new people.”
To capitalize on the influx of participants — and encourage more students to use the app — Tinder decided to team up with Saweetie. The “Tap In” rapper is a natural choice for the challenge. She’s a proud graduate of the University of Southern California and a passionate advocate for education. Saweetie has returned to USC several times as a guest lecturer, teaching students modern branding and marketing techniques. College, she said, is a safe place to learn to be an adult.
“I’m excited to partner with Tinder in encouraging today’s college students to ‘tap in’ to the possibilities that come from meeting new people,” Saweetie stated. “Whether they were a fling, a friend, or something more serious, the people I met at USC are what made my time there a blast.”
Tinder will announce the Swipe Off winner on Oct. 6. As for the special guest joining Saweetie for the free concert, their identity remains under wraps.
