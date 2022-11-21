If it’s one thing some men have, it’s the audacity. On Dec. 28, 2021, a woman in Memphis matched with a man named Darius on the dating app Tinder. The two agreed to meet in person. Once the pair arrived at the location, Prince Charming sat in her passenger seat and pointed a gun at her while demanding her phone and money.

According to local news station Fox 13 Memphis, an affidavit identified the unromantic match as Elijah Scott. After being robbed on Madrid Avenue in Binghampton, the woman hopped out of the vehicle and began screaming for help. WJTV added that the thief drove off in her 2007 Kia Rondo with the victim’s iPhone, purse and $50. The woman reported the crime to local authorities, but was surprised when around five hours later she received a text message from the assailant who offered to sell the vehicle back to her for $500.

Last week, Scott was taken into custody at the Shelby County Jail on charges of carjacking, aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony. He’s currently being held on a $260,000 bond. It appears the Tinder swindler enjoys terrorizing women. In July 2021, he was part of a group accused of rummaging through a woman’s condo in Southeast Memphis. The individuals made off with about $60,000 of possessions during that heist. He was charged with theft and aggravated robbery for that crime. However, the charges were eventually dropped.

The social dating app warns its users to be careful when using the platform. On its policies page, it urges people to, “Keep conversations on the Tinder platform while you’re getting to know someone.” They also mention not being in a rush to meet for a date. “Take your time and get to know the other person before agreeing to meet or chat off Tinder. Don’t be afraid to ask questions to screen for any red flags or personal dealbreakers. A phone or video call can be a useful screening tool before meeting,” the company says.