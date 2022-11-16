Last night (Nov. 15), around 6:20 p.m., a 40-year-old homeless man entered a Target in Los Angeles and began stabbing people, according to local news station KTLA. The shocking incident happened near Figueroa and Seventh Streets. Sources say police were already in the area for an unrelated call and responded to the “unprovoked” act quickly.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore held a press conference after the attack, saying the individual was “dressed in homeless attire.” After entering the Target, the suspect approached a 9-year-old boy and repeatedly said “he was going to stab him and kill him,” Moore shared. The man was armed with a 9-to-10-inch kitchen knife he got from inside the store. Although the child tried to avoid the individual, “The suspect, without any further provocation, suddenly attacked and stabbed this young child in the back,” Moore revealed during the press conference.

Next, the armed man walked down the aisle and stabbed a 25-year-old woman in the chest. After attacking her, he went to the front of the Target but was stopped by an armed security officer. The guard drew his weapon after the suspect came at him with the kitchen knife. Police say the homeless man was shot by the guard in the stomach and later died at a nearby hospital. Moore also gave an update on the victims. The little boy was listed in critical but stable condition after suffering from a deep laceration to his left shoulder. The woman underwent surgery to treat her injuries.

Earlier reports suggested that three people were stabbed, but according to CNN, the police chief clarified during the press conference that only two suffered knife wounds. However, a third person was injured as shoppers frantically tried to flee the Target location during the chaos. “The fact that you have an unprovoked attack on a child strikes all of us,” Moore told reporters. “This isn’t something that’s acceptable in Los Angeles and by no means is anywhere near the norm,” he continued.