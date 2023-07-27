Nicki Minaj continues to cement her mark in 2023 as a featured player in the popular video game Call of Duty.

Today (July 27), the gaming series announced a slew of rappers participating in its celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary as operator skins. According to CoD’s site, the honor will take place on Aug. 11. Along with Minaj, Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, and more legends are expected to be a part of the game.

“In celebration of 50 years of hip hop, Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone will have free content and special bundles available throughout season [No.] 5,” Activision announced. Under a screenshot of the Trinidadian songwriter’s operator, the site noted, “Playtime is over; this is not ‘Chill Nicki’; this is ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze.'” Activision later added, “Now in Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, she’s ready to make all rival operators ‘Pound the Alarm,’ as Nicki Minaj has her own store bundle, perfect for those who think they have good form across Battle Royale, DMZ, multiplayer, and Special Ops… Nicki is known to break barriers in hip hop, and this is no different; come season five.” The game series also revealed that Minaj will be CoD’s first-ever self-named female operator.

On social media, Minaj retweeted CoD’s post about her operator character. “Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty,” the game’s account wrote. “She sure is,” Minaj tweeted.