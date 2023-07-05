The ESSENCE Festival of Culture returned to New Orleans in full force, bringing the heat as it celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip hop. To honor hip hop’s legacy, the 2023 ESSENCE Fest curated a lineup dedicated to the genre. For the first time in the festival’s history, all of the concert headliners were hip hop artists, including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The star-studded lineup also featured Janelle Monáe, Jill Scott, Wizkid, Ari Lennox, Juvenile, Tems, Tobe Nwigwe, Jagged Edge, Coco Jones, Monica, and Muni Long. However, it was the specially curated homage to hip hop 50 that truly stole the show.

The stage became a time capsule of rap greatness with legendary performances by Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, KRS-One, Slick Rick, Jermaine Dupri, Big Boi, Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, Ludacris, T.I., Ice Cube, DJ Quik, E-40, Ice-T, J.J. Fad, The Lady of Rage, and Yo-Yo. Angie Martinez curated and hosted a special “In Real Life” all-female hip hop showcase featuring Eve, Mia X, Remy Ma, Salt-N-Pepa, and Trina.

Keeping the vibe lit were guest DJs Clark Kent, Kid Capri, and Spinderella. Not to mention the hilarious hosting talents of comedians Janelle James, Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, and Spice Adams.

The ESSENCE Festival is known for its amazing lineup of performers, and this year was no exception. Here’s a recap of some of the highlights from each concert night.

Night 1: Ari Lennox gets spicy, Juvenile sets it off, Janelle Monáe flashes the crowd

Tobe Nwigwe kicked off night one with a magnetic performance featuring tracks like “FYE FYE” and the viral anthem “TRY JESUS.” Joined by his wife, Fat, and their children, the Nwigwes brought live energy to the stage as they cranked that Soulja Boy and swag surfed.

Ari Lennox dominated the stage, commanding everyone’s attention with chart-topping hits like “Whipped Cream,” “BMO,” and “Shea Butter Baby.” Her performance of “Pressure” took a spicy turn, encouraging women to “bust that p***y open to this song.” Comedian and host Deon Cole joked that Lennox forgot it was an all-ages event, which made the crowd laugh out loud.

Initially excluded from the ESSENCE roster, Juvenile set the stage off with nostalgic hits from the ’99 and the 2000s. After a social media uproar, he was rightfully included in the lineup, solidifying his place in the festival. Juvie brought the heat with crowd favorites like “Ha,” “Set It Off,” and “Slow Motion.” Closing his set with the legendary “Back That Azz Up,” Juvenile proved why he is regarded as one of the most respected rappers in the game. Jagged Edge brought a wave of nostalgic R&B vibes to the festival with their timeless hits “Let’s Get Married,” “Gotta Be,” “Put a Little Umph In It,” and “He Can’t Love You,” leaving the audience in their feelings.

Night One’s hip hop celebration transported the audience back to the early years of New York rap. Legendary acts like The Sugarhill Gang as well as Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio graced the stage, while Bone Crusher surprised the audience with “Never Scared.” Big Daddy Kane received a lot of love from the ladies, and Erick Sermon and Slick Rick delivered their classics. Doug E. Fresh had the crowd on their feet with his hits and led them in a spirited swag surf. Slick Rick joined Fresh for their iconic collaboration “The Show,” and Fresh brought out Lil Vicious to represent Caribbean culture. The night ended with a tribute to hip hop’s pioneers and a collective chant to Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.”

Janelle Monáe, another last-minute addition to the festival’s lineup, fearlessly took the stage by storm. Her set, featuring a mix of old hits and new songs from her latest album, The Age of Pleasure, reached a jaw-dropping moment when she exposed her pasty-covered areola during her rendition of “Yoga,” leaving the audience shocked.

In true L. Boogie fashion, Ms. Lauryn Hill arrived 40 minutes late to the stage. However, she made up for the delay with an unforgettable performance of her iconic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Most fans had already left due to her late morning set, causing them to miss out on a surprise appearance by Fugees member Wyclef Jean who, alongside Hill, performed “Fu-Gee-La,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Ready or Not.”

Night 2: Big Freedia’s surprise appearance, Jermaine Dupri holds it down for the A, Missy’s electrifying performance

Saturday (July 1) night featured a blend of R&B and hip hop performances starting with Coco Jones and her chart-topping hit “ICU,” moving the ladies in the audience to sing at the top of their lungs.

The West Coast hip hop scene took over, as The Lady of Rage rocked “Afro Puffs” and J.J. Fad delivered their 1988 hit “Supersonic.” Yo-Yo brought the energy with her classic tracks and Ice-T impressed the crowd with his hits. DJ Quik showcased a string of his own offerings as well as his contributions to iconic tracks like Tupac’s “Ambitionz Az A Rider” and “Gangster Party,” to name a few. E-40 had the crowd moving to “Sprinkle Me” and “Tell Me When to Go.” Ice Cube and Dub-C brought the house down with hits including “Check Yo Self” and “It Was A Good Day.”

Monica took the stage and brought the energy up a notch with a surprise appearance from Big Freedia, who got everyone shaking. Monica then toned down the mood with heartfelt performances of “Before You Walk Out of My Life” and “Why I Love You So Much,” which had the girls belting!

Jermaine Dupri energized the crowd with snippets from his long list of classics. Curren$y joined him on stage to perform “Essence Fest” before Big Boi and Sleepy Brown took the stage to deliver crowd-pleasing hits like “Ms. Jackson” and “Int’l Players Anthem.” Gucci Mane and T.I. also thrilled the audience with snippets of their hit songs, while Ludacris joined Lil Jon for a memorable performance of Usher’s “Lovers and Friends.”