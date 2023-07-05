After performing it at ESSENCE Festival, fans are calling for Jill Scott to upload her national anthem remix on digital music platforms.

While attending the annual event held in New Orleans, Scott opened up for headliner Missy Elliott. During her set, the Grammy Award winner delighted the audience with a rewrite she penned at 19 of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The remix is reportedly an intro to her “Watching Me” single during live sets. At the fest, she sang:

“Oh, say can you see, by the blood in the streets. This place doesn’t smile on you, colored child. Whose blood built this land with sweat and their hands. But we’ll die in this place and your memory erased. Oh, say, does this truth hold any weight. This is not the land of the free but the home of the slaves.”

“Everyone, please rise for the only national anthem we will be recognizing from this day forward. Jill Scott, we thank you!” ESSENCE captioned their Instagram post of the Philadelphia native’s performance.