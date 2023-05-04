Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is quickly approaching. The annual celebration of Black music and lifestyle is set to take over New Orleans from June 29 to July 3. This year is an extra special edition of the fest as hip hop celebrates its 50th birthday. To mark the occasion, three hip hop icons will be headlining the festivities: Megan Thee Stallion, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Missy Elliott

Today (May 4), ESSENCE announced a swath of additional artists joining the party throughout the weekend. Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, Tems, Jagged Edge, Ice-T, DJ Quik, Yo-Yo, The Lady of Rage, J.J. Fad, E-40, and Ice Cube will all be turning the party with their performances. In addition, Angie Martinez will be hosting and performing in “In Real Life: 50 Years of Women in Hip Hop,” a celebration of femcees’ contributions over the past half-century. Trina, Remy Ma, Salt-N-Pepa, and Mia X will all be a part of it as they perform some of their greatest hits. 

Yo-Yo shared her excitement about being a part of such a woman-heavy lineup with REVOLT. “It is always a humbling experience to be around women that are doing such influential things, and I feel honored to be one of the women a part of this year’s incredible lineup of hip hop performers,” the Compton-bred rapper told us exclusively. “With three female headliners, it reminds you that women have so much power.”

It’s set to be an unforgettable weekend as hip hop celebrates the big 5-0. Festival Vice President Hakeem Holmes spoke about this year being dedicated to the occasion in a statement. “As we gear up to celebrate the ‘50th Anniversary of Hip Hop,’ we couldn’t think of a better way to honor the contributions the genre has made on global culture and the impressions that these artists and their deep musical catalogs, which we all know so well, have been ingrained into the fibers of our day to day lives,” he shared.

Boomman praises Foogiano's work ethic: "I don't have to hold his hand"
By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.04.2023

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.04.2023

Ed Sheeran wins legal battle in "Let's Get It On" copyright infringement suit
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Miguel releases new "Give It To Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Smiley shares new "Eternals" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Snoop Dogg wants to know where the money is as he supports Hollywood writers on strike
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Coco Jones decides to "Double Back" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Desiigner reveals a birthday gift to fans as his road to better mental health continues
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Baby 9eno joins E-Major Unruly and Mousetrapppp for "Talk My S**t"
By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Kamos addresses "Free Speech" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy
By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

NXTFRIDAY unveils latest visual for "Off Her Mind"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Jack Harlow launches foundation to give back to his hometown
By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Kandi Burruss inches closer to EGOT status with Emmy and Tony nominations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023
