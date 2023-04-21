Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Missy Elliott is heading to New Orleans this summer.

Yesterday (April 20), ESSENCE revealed the Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer as its latest headliner for the 29th annual ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Elliott joins Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill as the event’s lead performers.

This year’s experience will be one to remember as it celebrates hip hop’s 50th birthday. Joining the trio of female rappers at the event are Doug E. Fresh and Jermaine Dupri. While Fresh is expected to put on a show spotlighting hip hop pioneers, Dupri will recognize So So Def turning 30 with a performance featuring Atlanta artists.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest)

In a statement, the festival’s Vice President Hakeem Holmes spoke on the upcoming event. “As we gear up to celebrate the ‘50th Anniversary of Hip Hop,’ we couldn’t think of a better way to honor the contributions the genre has made on global culture and the impressions that these artists and their deep musical catalogs, which we all know so well, have been ingrained into the fibers of our day to day lives,” he shared.

The fest will take place from June 29 to July 3. But, while fans wait for the date to arrive, Elliott’s recent music can occupy their time. Last month, the Virginia-born songwriter teamed up with R&B group FLO for their single “Fly Girl.” The song’s title and several lyrics are sampled from Elliott’s 2002 track “Work It.” The 51-year-old producer also hopped on Chlöe Bailey’s single “Told Ya” from her debut album In Pieces.

According to Variety, the music industry veteran may release her new album in the summer. During an interview with Timbaland, the hitmaker told the outlet he was working with Elliott on her forthcoming project.

“We’ve got a lot of songs we’re gonna start recording soon, and my dream is to have it out around her birthday in July,” Timbaland shared. “I want it to sound how she looks — she looks incredible right now. We both look like we 19. I know how Missy works: It’s got to be new and fun — or maybe not so much new as kind of underground, and everything is upbeat.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy drops off new 'Don't Try This At Home' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "B&E Pt. 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vic Mensa unveils "SWISH" with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Latto returns with new single "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off a new visual for "Motion God"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

The Weeknd recruits Future for "Double Fantasy"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Latto joins TiaCorine for new "FreakyT (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Desiigner says he's seeking mental help after allegedly exposing himself on a flight

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Snoop Dogg celebrates 4/20 with limited edition 'Doggystyle' vinyl box set

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Lil Uzi Vert responds to haters' comments by embracing Leslie Chow alter ego

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Hip Hop's 50th Birthday
Missy Elliott
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy drops off new 'Don't Try This At Home' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "B&E Pt. 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vic Mensa unveils "SWISH" with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Latto returns with new single "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off a new visual for "Motion God"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

The Weeknd recruits Future for "Double Fantasy"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Latto joins TiaCorine for new "FreakyT (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Desiigner says he's seeking mental help after allegedly exposing himself on a flight

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Snoop Dogg celebrates 4/20 with limited edition 'Doggystyle' vinyl box set

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Lil Uzi Vert responds to haters' comments by embracing Leslie Chow alter ego

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More