Hip Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs said there would be no dealings with the short-form music video app, Triller, until they pay Swizz Beatz and Timbaland what they are owed.

The 52-year-old took to his Instagram and clarified that he mistakenly mentioned Verzuz when discussing his “hit for hit” battle with Jermaine Dupri.

“Earlier today, you know, when we were having an R&B conversation—there’s something that I wanted to clarify. When me and J.D. were talking about Verzuz, I mistakenly said Verzuz and not Triller,” he said.

Diddy continued, “So to clarify, we are not f**king with Triller until they take care of Tim and Swizz for Verzuz.”

“Nobody f**ks with Triller until they take care of Tim and Swizz for Verzuz because Tim and Swizz are Verzuz. So am I being clear? Love,” he concluded.

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller, alleging that the company failed to pay the duo earlier this year after acquiring the rights to Verzuz. According to the suit, the company agreed to pay $18 million, $9 million each, by March. 20, and an additional one million per month for the following ten months. There have been no payments from Triller.

“To date, Defendants have failed and refused to make any payment to [Swizz Beatz and Timbaland] of the past due sums due and owing,” based on the lawsuit, filed last Tuesday (Aug. 8) in Los Angeles County Superior Court. “The aforesaid defaults constitute material breaches of the Agreement by Defendants.”

In light of the lawsuit, Diddy and Dupri have agreed to go head-to-head in a “hit for hit” battle. However, according to Diddy, they will be a little spin to the battle, a “Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta” event, instead.

“Since we ain’t f**king with Verzuz no more since they’re fucking around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy said. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit.”

