Fans weren’t feeling the love after Verzuz organizers announced that tonight’s (Feb. 15) Valentine’s Day-themed battle would not be available to watch on Instagram.

On Monday (Feb. 14), the official Verzuz Instagram page shared a teaser promoting the upcoming showdown between Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild. ”

“TOMORROW NIGHT [Anthony Hamilton] vs [Musiq Soulchild] 2/15. To watch, sign up NOW for the #TrillerVerzPass (14-Day trial* included!! DON’T WAIT!!) LINK IN BIO!!!” the post read.

According to HotNewHipHop, the account also dropped a comment underneath the post revealing that the battle would not be streamed live on Instagram, as has been the traditional Verzuz format for the past two years.

“THIS VERZUZ WILL NOT BE ON IG. Watch on VERZUZTV.COM with the #TrillerVerzPass (LINK IN BIO to sign-up for a 14-DAY trial),” the comment, which has since been deleted, reportedly read.

After facing backlash from fans who were upset that the virtual series would no longer be free to watch, Swizz Beatz took to social media to clarify the situation. In an Instagram post, the Verzuz co-founder explained that the battle will still be available to stream tonight for free on Instagram Live.

“See y’all rite here tomorrow on insta [Verzuz]. Who y’all rocking with [Anthony Hamilton] or [Musiq Soulchild]?” he wrote. “You can also watch in HD on verzuztv.com.”

The mega-producer explained that he was “out [of] the country” when Verzuz organizers posted the comment and said he has since “fixed” the issue.

“Bless up. Love y’all,” he added.

On Monday, Verzuz also shared a trailer promoting the upcoming battle. The clip featured both Hamilton and Soulchild one-upping each other with Valentine’s Day-themed antics.

Check out the video below and tune in tonight at 5:30 pm PST/ 8:30 pm EST to watch the Verzuz showdown live from Avalon Hollywood.