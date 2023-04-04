Photo: Cover art for Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y’s ‘For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1’ EP
By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Today (April 4), Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y unveil their new EP, For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1, in celebration of Curren$y’s birthday. The seven-song project was led by “Never Enough,” “Essence Fest,” and “Never Fall Off,” the last of which features T.I.

Another standout from said EP, “Off The Lot,” boasts an assist from 2 Chainz and borrows from the Playaz Circle alum’s Trap-A-Velli 2 classic “Up In Smoke.” Over some infectious production, the collaborators can be heard rapping about their rides, street protocol, and more.

“I just left the lot in this b**ch, I’m fin’ to hit the shop in this s**t, put some rims on it and some knock in this b**ch, I gotta roll, I ain’t stoppin’ for a b**ch, outchere slangin’ rhymes like they rocks on the strip, if it’s on, we not squashin’ that s**t, you think you slick, the homies watchin’ that s**t, ain’t no talkin’ your way out of that s**t…”

For Motivational Use Only is the first official release from Dupri since 2001’s Instructions, a top 20 effort that contained a wealth of assists from UGK, Usher, Jadakiss, Nate Dogg, Clipse, Pharrell Williams, and more. Instructions also boasted the runaway hit “Welcome To Atlanta” with Ludacris. Since then, the So So Def mogul created hit records for the likes of Mariah Carey, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, and Ari Lennox. Meanwhile, the last couple of years have seen Curren$y holding his position as one of the most prolific within hip hop, much in part thanks to well-received projects like Pilot Talk IV, ContinuanceSpring Clean 2The 8 Ball Jacket, and The Drive in Theatre, Part 2. Press play on the duo’s For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1 EP below.

