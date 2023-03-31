On April 4, Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri will unveil their joint EP, For Motivational Use Only, a project led by the well-received singles “Never Enough” and “Essence Fest.” Today (March 31), the southern duo deliver another track titled “Never Fall Off,” which features T.I. and is centered around the artists’ resiliency within hip hop.

“I raise my hand to the Lord, I pray I never fall off, I wish the same for my dawgs, money won’t break us apart, them h**s gon’ f**k on us all, we don’t argue over no broads…”

In an interview with VIBE, Curren$y explained the meaning behind the forthcoming project’s title.

“I think from that you can derive what you’re going to hear,” the New Orleans veteran explained. “You’re going to be pushed to get money, to count that money, invest that money wisely, and then once you flipped it once or two times, then maybe get yourself a little something, and then continue and rinse and repeat. That’s what it’s about.”

For JD, For Motivational Use Only will be his first official body of work since 2001’s Instructions, a top 20 release that boasted appearances from the likes of UGK, Usher, Jadakiss, Nate Dogg, Clipse, Pharrell Williams, and Ludacris, the last of whom joined Dupri on the hit single “Welcome To Atlanta.” Since then, the So So Def mogul continued to produce for Mariah Carey, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Ari Lennox, and more. Meanwhile, Curren$y has remained busy on wax, with the No Limit and Cash Money alum blessing the masses with Continuance, Spring Clean 2, The 8 Ball Jacket, and The Drive in Theatre, Part 2 in 2022 alone.

Check out “Never Fall Off” and — if you’re in the Atlanta area — a flyer for Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri’s concert in promotion of For Motivational Use Only below.