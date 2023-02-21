Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, Matt Jelonek / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

“BMF’s” already star-studded cast just got even better. Today (Feb. 21), the hit series revealed acclaimed artists 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo will be making their debut soon, joining the likes of Eminem, Serayah, Yung Miami, and Snoop Dogg, who have already had their well-received appearances.

2 Chainz will play an Atlanta-born distributor named Stacks. “Fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost, Stacks lives by the street code and challenges Meech’s leadership style,” Starz describes.

The official description for Ne-Yo’s Rodney “Greeny” Green character reads, “A local Atlanta player whose main focus is making money. While he oozes swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit, Greeny has more to him that lies beneath the surface.”

In an interview from last month, Demetrius Flenory Jr., who plays the leading role as Meech, delved into how this season is different from the rest. “The season’s about elevating at the end of the day, not only for me but for the whole cast. We have more acting, more action, just more everything, more dialogue. This season, we’re fighting different things, different obstacles thrown at Meech and Terry’s way. Even though they’re both in the game together, Terry doesn’t feel how Meech feels,” he said.

Fans of the show also received exciting news last month when head honcho 50 Cent confirmed that season three is officially in the works already. To make matters even better, he also shared that multiple spinoff shows are on the way.

In related news, Ne-Yo is sharing a mini-documentary titled In My Own Words this Thursday (Feb. 23). Named after his 2006 debut album, the release will include exclusive footage from recording sessions, tours, and more from his long journey to success.

Will Smith's TikTok video poking fun at his Oscar night has us in real tears!

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Judge Greg Mathis announces new show "Mathis Court" will debut this fall

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Da Brat announces she is pregnant with her first child

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs announces highly anticipated EP from Love Records' first artist Jozzy

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Logic details moment when Nas tried to sign him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Black Thought collaborates with BET, Benny Boom in love letter to hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Baby Tate releases official dance video for viral "Hey, Mickey!" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Laverne Cox

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey officially announces ‘In Pieces’ album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

'I Am Legend' sequel will be closer to first movie's alternate ending

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.20.2023
