“BMF’s” already star-studded cast just got even better. Today (Feb. 21), the hit series revealed acclaimed artists 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo will be making their debut soon, joining the likes of Eminem, Serayah, Yung Miami, and Snoop Dogg, who have already had their well-received appearances.

2 Chainz will play an Atlanta-born distributor named Stacks. “Fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost, Stacks lives by the street code and challenges Meech’s leadership style,” Starz describes.

The official description for Ne-Yo’s Rodney “Greeny” Green character reads, “A local Atlanta player whose main focus is making money. While he oozes swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit, Greeny has more to him that lies beneath the surface.”

In an interview from last month, Demetrius Flenory Jr., who plays the leading role as Meech, delved into how this season is different from the rest. “The season’s about elevating at the end of the day, not only for me but for the whole cast. We have more acting, more action, just more everything, more dialogue. This season, we’re fighting different things, different obstacles thrown at Meech and Terry’s way. Even though they’re both in the game together, Terry doesn’t feel how Meech feels,” he said.

Fans of the show also received exciting news last month when head honcho 50 Cent confirmed that season three is officially in the works already. To make matters even better, he also shared that multiple spinoff shows are on the way.

In related news, Ne-Yo is sharing a mini-documentary titled In My Own Words this Thursday (Feb. 23). Named after his 2006 debut album, the release will include exclusive footage from recording sessions, tours, and more from his long journey to success.