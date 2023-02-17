Ne-Yo is ready to connect further with fans and share his story from his own perspective. Next Thursday (Feb. 23), the R&B veteran will unveil his mini-documentary titled In My Own Words, which is named after his 2006 debut album. The official trailer debuted yesterday (Feb. 16) to provide a bit more context about the “So Sick” singer’s journey to success.

The new clip opens up with a scene of Ne-Yo recalling the first time he realized music would be a big part of his life. As he continues to narrate, viewers are able to enjoy exclusive footage from recording sessions, tours, and more.

The official description for the forthcoming release reads, “In My Own Words is a short documentary about Ne-Yo’s journey to making his first album, balancing his career with family life, and reflecting on the challenges of 2020. It features intimate interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and poignant reflections on the importance of family and the events that have shaped his life and the world. The film offers a unique and personal look at the musician’s story of determination and perseverance.”

The “Because Of You” artist’s most recent body of work was 2022’s Self Explanatory, a 13-track project with features from Yung Bleu, Trippie Redd, Zae France, and Jeremih. Back in 2021, he celebrated the 15-year anniversary of his aforementioned debut album, In My Own Words, by releasing a deluxe version with additional acoustic versions of selected tracks. Outside of his own releases, Ne-Yo can be heard featured on more recent tracks like “Walk Through The Fire” by Yung Bleu, “Love Songs” by Fivio Foreign, and more.

Be sure to check out the official trailer for Ne-Yo’s In My Own Words documentary down below.