Hip hop’s 50th anniversary celebration at the ESSENCE Festival wouldn’t be complete without one of Louisiana’s all-time greatest rappers.

The annual event, which takes place in New Orleans, waited until the very end to reveal a special guest on the third day of the cultural fest. Yesterday (July 2), Lil Wayne graced the stage inside the Caesars Superdome.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Wayne’s rap career began when he joined fellow native and artist Birdman’s Cash Money Records. The five-time Grammy Award-winning lyricist emerged in the music industry with his unique sound and undeniably talented pen game. “We heard New Orleans had something to say. The best rapper alive takes over,” ESSENCE captioned their Instagram post of Wayne performing “Let the Beat Build.”