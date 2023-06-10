Lil Wayne is still at the top of his game, almost three decades after he first signed to Cash Money Records. When he rapped that he was the best rapper alive on Tha Carter II in 2005, he wasn’t just rhyming for lyrical sake. He was stating a fact, one that he wholeheartedly believes remains true to this day.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, published on Friday (June 9), Wayne explained that he never lets his foot off the gas pedal to ensure hip hop heads will always know him as the best. “Every single action, every single word, every single approach. The reason why I’m still only listening and working on my own s**t is because I’m in it,” he told the publication. “I believe once you start trying to listen to everybody else, you ain’t in it no more. You just happy to be here. But not me. I’m in a gym working on my own game. I don’t care how high you jumping. I don’t care how fast you run. You can’t even stand next to me with that s**t.”

Speaking of competing, it’s evident that the RIAA-certified diamond artist has not lost his edge after more than a dozen studio albums and even more mixtapes. And despite the many pleas from fans for him to compete in Verzuz, the New Orleans native is certain there is not a rapper alive who can pull out their crates of hits to go round for round against him. “I was interested in Mixtape Weezy going against Lil Wayne. That would have been crazy,” he said. “Yeah. What other artists you think? There ain’t no other artist that can stand on the stage next to me, bro. I’m sorry.”

However, there is one stage that Wayne and his supporters agree he belongs on: the Super Bowl halftime show stage. Music’s biggest acts have been rocking the big game day mini-concert for years, but the “A Milli” emcee has yet to gain his invite. He’s beyond confident that he would put on a hell of a show. “I’d kill that s**t,” he said. “We wouldn’t even worry about the game after that. Everybody knew that one kid [who] was watching the halftime show, but that’d be one of the first Super Bowls that they’ll be like, ‘Both teams were out on the field watching the halftime show.’”

This year, Rihanna made history when her bar-raising halftime show pulled in more than 121 million viewers.