Photo: Chris McKay/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Last Thursday (June 8), Lil Wayne made an appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All The Smoke” podcast, where he opened up about sports, his iconic career, and much more. At one point, the topic turned to Young Money alum Nicki Minaj, who has become a historic rapper in her own right. When asked about where she ranks as a woman within hip hop, Weezy was pretty clear about his artist. “I don’t wanna hurt nobody feelings but, boy, ain’t nobody f**kin’ wit’ Nicki,” Wayne stated. “They come after.”

Earlier today (June 12), Minaj took to Instagram to react to Wayne‘s comments. “I’ll give u a dollar if you can find a lie!” she began. “When the greatest rapper of all time believed and still believes in you. I sure did lean on your confidence and you sure were ALWAYS there. ‘Til this day, when I send you something, you send a verse back. [Lil Wayne], we love you so much. We thank you so much. Long live the BAR! Bar for Bar. No pun intended.”

In a different part of the “All The Smoke” interview, Wayne explained how he first connected with the “Truffle Butter” star.

“We were looking for artists at the time and we set out to look for artists I wanted to meet,” he said. “I wanted a New York female. I wanted to make sure she had two things — do not sound like Foxy [Brown], do not sound like [Lil’] Kim. And when I heard, Nicki was sounding like me. She was changing her voice up, I was like, ‘Okay, I ain’t never seen this. This rare.’ [With other] New York female artists, I had to keep telling ’em, ‘Yo, don’t do that, don’t say that.’ And [Nicki’s] ready to talk this weird s**t? You’re perfect.”

Lil Wayne
Nicki Minaj
Rap

