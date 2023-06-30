What started as an online fan’s request turned into a complete performance from Juvenile that music fans will never forget.
In light of Black Music Month, several events have paid tribute to artists of the past, present, and future including NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk.” Since June 1, the video series has featured live mini-concerts from legends like Baby Face, Tank, Uncle Charlie, and now Juvenile.
The chart-topping rapper took listeners back in time with some of his greatest hits during his set. He performed “Back That A** Up,” “Slow Motion,” “I Need A Hot Girl” featuring Mannie Fresh,” “Set It Off,” and more. “The viral tweets were real, and it’s finally here: one of the most rambunctious experiences at the ‘Tiny Desk,'” NPR Music captioned its Instagram post.
The “Bounce Back” artist also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of his time on “Tiny Desk.” Although, the New Orleans native’s path onto the show differed from his fellow entertainers. As REVOLT recently reported, a Twitter fan suggested the 48-year-old rapper should appear on “Tiny Desk” on April 7.
Initially, the “U Understand” artist said no as he asked what the series even was. But after an online user explained “Tiny Desk,” Juvenile agreed to perform under one condition. He asked his social media followers to give him 10K retweets, and they did. Afterward, Juvenile shared that NPR locked him down for a performance on the series. The southern rapper asked his fans about song suggestions before telling them what they can expect from him on the show. “I appreciate the [love], and I’m gonna put on a one-of-a-kind show for y’all on ‘TinyDesk,'” he tweeted.
Along with the series’ concert, Juvenile is set to put on a show at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival as part of the events celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. Watch Juvenile’s whole “Tiny Desk” performance below:
