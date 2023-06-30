What started as an online fan’s request turned into a complete performance from Juvenile that music fans will never forget.

In light of Black Music Month, several events have paid tribute to artists of the past, present, and future including NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk.” Since June 1, the video series has featured live mini-concerts from legends like Baby Face, Tank, Uncle Charlie, and now Juvenile.

The chart-topping rapper took listeners back in time with some of his greatest hits during his set. He performed “Back That A** Up,” “Slow Motion,” “I Need A Hot Girl” featuring Mannie Fresh,” “Set It Off,” and more. “The viral tweets were real, and it’s finally here: one of the most rambunctious experiences at the ‘Tiny Desk,'” NPR Music captioned its Instagram post.