S2 E4 | Trina
WATCH

S2 E4 | Trina

00:08:39
On In 5
By REVOLT
  /  06.20.2023

On this extra special installment of “On In 5,” the baddest chick, Trina, walks us through her Rockstarr Music Festival and shares the process behind putting it together, choosing the right lineup, her love for Miami, and more. Watch!

Categories in this video:
Categories
On In 5
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Entertainment
Rap
Trina

Episodes

View More View More

LaRussell on staying true to himself & navigating the music industry | 'On In 5'

For this episode of “On In 5,” Bay Area’s very own LaRussell hits the stage ...
By REVOLT

Kali opens up about her love for Aaliyah, dream collaborations & what's next | 'On In 5'

This all-new episode of “On In 5” takes fans behind the scenes with Kali as ...
By REVOLT

Behind the scenes on Skillibeng's "16CHOPPA" video shoot | 'On In 5'

The latest installment of our “On In 5” series stars the one and only Skillibeng. ...
By REVOLT
View More View More