Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

The 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival was one for the books. It gifted fans with guest performances, classic anthems, and the debut of unreleased remixes.

On Saturday (May 6), Usher and Muni Long enticed the crowd with a never-before-heard version of “Hrs and Hrs.” The 34-year-old songstress approached the stage in a sparkly crisscross halter top and bell-bottom jeans. As he looked into her eyes, Usher unveiled the remix’s soulful lyrics.

On Twitter, viewers were immediately captivated by the R&B collaboration and requested the entire song be released. One fan wrote, “I can’t believe Usher has a remix to ‘Hrs and Hrs,’ and it’s just sitting in a vault somewhere. Release it! His mic was on. Muni was enjoying herself too.”

In February 2022, REVOLT spoke with Muni about the possibility of a remix for her award-winning offering. At the time, she said, “I don’t know. I mean, the song is a copyright. It’s gonna be around for a long time. It’s one of those ones where everybody’s saying, ‘It’s gonna be my wedding song,’ you know?”

Muni also spoke about how the hit came to be, calling it “just a vibe.” The “Plot Twist” artist revealed she was washing dishes when she decided to listen to a few tracks. When “Hrs and Hrs” popped us, Muni said she “just started freestyling.” “I think I wrote the song in maybe 20 minutes. I went in the studio a couple of days later and recorded it,” she added. “It’s probably my favorite song to sing live. It’s just so beautiful.”

Since its release, the sexy single has become a staple amongst R&B love songs. It became Muni’s first track to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 16. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, the Florida songwriter won Best R&B Performance for “Hrs and Hrs.”

