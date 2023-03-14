Photo: Cover art for Alex Vaughn’s “IYKYK” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

This Friday (March 17), rising R&B star Alex Vaughn will drop off her next EP, The Homegirl Pack. The LVRN signee shared both the cover art and list of singles over the weekend, confirming features from Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, and more. Today (March 14), she revealed the project’s first preview, a Muni Long-assisted cut titled “IYKYK.” On the track, the two join forces for the opening hook:

“Scared of me, I’m educated, get a bag, I’m medicated/ Manifest and meditate it, leave a n**ga devastated, I gotta keep my guard up, I gotta keep my edges laid/ I protect my energy, this p**sy in retrograde/ Proud of me, Prada me, honesty’s just a part of me/ Loyalty, don’t lie to me, get me, you hit the lottery/ Icebox, jackpot, spend it like a dancer, f**k him like a Scorpio, treat him like a cancer”

Vaughn’s most recent project was 2022’s The Hurtbook, an eight-track album with no features. Earlier that year, she prepped fans with an EP titled Voice Notes. Outside of her own releases, the “Do You Ever” singer can be heard lending her vocals to recent collaborations like “LIVE FOR IT” by IDK featuring Wale, “One&Only” by O-Slice, “These Exchanges” by Matt McGhee, “The Phabo Show” by Phabo, and more.

Back in July of 2022, Long unveiled her Public Displays Of Affection Too EP, a five-track body of work that served as the official follow-up to her 2021 debut project. The offering included previously shared cuts like “Another,” “Pain,” and “Baby Boo,” the last of which boasted an assist from Saweetie. Earlier this year, she also won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance thanks to her breakout hit “Hrs & Hrs.”

Be sure to press play on Alex Vaughn’s brand new “IYKYK” single featuring Muni Long down below.

