Photo: Cover art for LB199X’s “It Ain’t Safe” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Last Friday (Feb. 10), Maryland rapper LB199X returned with his brand new single “It Ain’t Safe.” The track boasts an assist from fellow DMV talent Matt McGhee and arrived accompanied by a visualizer directed and edited by Hatch. On the song, the two rappers trade bars about their come up over production by Gmoney Made It and Kirigerbs:

“I made it here, n**ga using my logic, look what I done, look what I started/ I am the one going the hardest, you is my son, I am your father, dearly departеd/ These n**gas get murdеr for profit, you see what they do for them dollars/ This ain’t a game, keeping it real with my partners, ’cause dying ain’t one of the options, aye/ Lord willing, everyday I’ma go get it, crucify me with a death sentence, all my life I put my heart in it”

LB199X’s most recent body of work was 2022’s Life Goes On EP, a five-track project with appearances from Little Bacon Bear and Ayaana Nash. Since then, he has kept in tune with fans by dropping off singles like “Brand New” and “Leaders.” Outside of his own releases, he also dished out guest verses on recent collaborations like “Tragic” by SKYXXX, “40” by Ceno Rudeboy, “WE/ES” by Jake Vicious, and more.

Meanwhile, McGhee’s last full-length LP was Everything Starts From Now, which made landfall back in 2020 and boasted features from MannyWellz, Autumn LaBella, and Cheakaity. More recently, he treated listeners with his 2022 ESFN (Extended Play) EP, a seven-song offering that housed fan-favorites like “These Exchanges” featuring Alex Vaughn and “Personal Celebrity,” in addition to loose drops like “Eyes,” “Link Up In Hell,” and “Cameron Run 2.”

Be sure to press play on LB199X’s brand new “It Ain’t Safe” single featuring Matt McGhee down below.

