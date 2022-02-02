Yesterday, LB199X dropped off his latest single “Higher,” which features an assist from Ayaana Nash and sees him reflecting on his past while maintaining focus on his bright future — at one point, he even channels a Tupac Shakur classic to help get his point across:

“Lord, look at me, little me, I’m doing well, doing all that I can be, I broke them chains, mental slave, now I’m free … How many brothers fell victim to the street, rest in piece young nigga, there’s a heaven for a G, be a lie if I told you that I never thought of death, my niggas, we the last ones left…”

The DMV talent further explained the Young2Much-produced track via press release, revealing a difficult moment in his life and how it’s affected his overall mental health:

“At my lowest, I had to find a way to see my light. Losing my parents was the hardest thing I had to go through. Being strong and steadfast made me realize I have to raise the bar higher to live my truth.”

Courtesy of Lola North, Marcus Waltson, and Blessing Nzenwa, Jr., “Higher” also comes accompanied by a matching clip that begins with shots of LB199X hard at work cleaning a restaurant, before connecting with family and paying his respects to lost loved ones. Elsewhere, he can also be spotted delivering his bars in front of a mural while a women dances nearby.

It’s been four years since LB199X liberated his latest full-length project Black Matter, which contained ten socially charged cuts and collaborations alongside Nash and Bria Zhanae. Since then, he’s continued to provide songs for his fans to enjoy, including “I Thought About It,” “Mary Jane (7 Sins),” “Boyle Heights,” “Eulogy” with Sy Smith,” and “Something More” with Dreemy Alpha.

Press play on LB199X‘s visual for “Higher” below.