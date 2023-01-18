Yesterday (Jan. 17), the official lineup for this year’s Lovers & Friends Festival was announced on social media. The event will see the likes of Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Pitbull, and Usher as headlining acts with Nelly, Boyz II Men, Ginuwine, The Diplomats, Busta Rhymes, Omarion, and many more providing additional support.

2022 became the inaugural year for the Las Vegas-based event, complete with a wealth of rap and R&B acts that spanned generations. Despite a few unfortunate issues, many were left hoping that the festival would continue subsequent runs following its overall success.

Previously overseen by Goldenvoice, C3 Presents has now taken over the sprawling extravaganza. Founded by Charles Attal, Charlie Jones, and Charlie Walker in 2007 and based in Austin, Texas, C3 is behind other big events like the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Chicago’s Lollapalooza, and the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans. In addition, the company books and promotes over 1,000 shows nationwide.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lovers & Friends was initially meant to take place near Los Angeles in 2020. Soon after the big reveal, the production was met with some controversy, specifically in regard to questions and concerns about some of its headliners. The event was ultimately cancelled due to widespread coronavirus concerns:

“After much consideration and monitoring of the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to announce that Lovers & Friends Festival 2020 will not be taking place. It breaks our hearts that we aren’t able to see each other in August, but our number one priority is the health and safety of you and everyone involved in the festival.”

Check out the official flyer for the upcoming Lovers & Friends festival, which takes place May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Ticket sales go live this Friday (Jan. 20).