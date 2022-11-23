Ice Cube has finally set the record straight on how his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine affected his pockets.

Last October, The Hollywood Reporter spoke with production sources who claimed the rapper declined producers’ requests to get vaccinated. As a result, he allegedly lost out on a role in the Sony comedy Oh Hell No.

Now, a year after rumors first circulated, the Friday franchise co-creator has confirmed that sources were telling the truth. On Nov. 20, the West Coast rap icon made an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.

He told hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo267, “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf**king jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab. F**k that jab, and f**k y’all for trying to make me get it.”

He noted, “I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now,” before he clarified that not taking the role was more so the studio’s decision. “I didn’t turn $9 million down. Them motherf**kers wouldn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me,” he clarified.

At the height of the virus’ spread, it was commonplace for studios and film producers to implement vaccine and testing mandates for all cast and crew members working on productions. However, since the start of 2022, many of those mandates have been lifted.

Ice Cube was an advocate for mask wearing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He released “Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self” t-shirts that featured him wearing a mask. Proceeds from the shirt sales were used to help frontline health workers. He also donated thousands of masks and other PPE to Bacon College in Oklahoma in August 2021.

Oh Hell No stars comedian Jack Black. The film was slated to begin production last winter in Hawaii, but it was ultimately postponed after Black suffered a back injury and Ice Cube’s role fell through. The studio has yet to announce who will replace the former N.W.A. member.

Losing out on the role was a minor blip compared to the huge success the “It Was a Good Day” artist experienced this year. As previously reported by REVOLT, his BIG3 basketball league became the first Black-owned and operated professional sports league in October.

The full “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast episode is below.