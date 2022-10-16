Ice Cube’s BIG3 League is now the first Black-owned and operated professional sports league. ByBlack and the U.S. Black Chambers Inc. announced the proclamation on Friday (Oct. 14).

“From day one, the league has been dedicated to providing opportunities for black players, fans, investors, and partners, and we are proud to be a part of a nationwide network of Black business owners,” said the creator of the Friday franchise in a statement.

He added, “Supporting Black enterprise is a lifelong passion of mine and the BIG3 will continue to build upon its successes and lift up other Black entrepreneurs.”

In 2017, Cube co-founded the 3-on-3 league alongside entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. With only five years on the books, the organization has already expanded from its original roster of eight teams to 12. In June 2022, the BIG3 joined the crypto community, offering fans ownership access to the league’s teams with the purchase of tiered NFTs.

Among the perks include reserved owner suites and VIP seating, backstage access, player and coach meet and greets, and a championship ring if your team wins the championship game, to name a few.

In the past, Cube said launching the half-court league was the hardest thing. When he spoke with CBS Chicago this summer, Cube noted he aims to achieve a level of success that mirrors that of the NBA, which has been around for nearly eight decades.

“I’m pretty sure we’re a nuisance to them in a way. Because they probably wish they would have thought of it. But at the end of the day we here, we have a lot of good athletes that was with the NBA and was from the NBA and there’s no reason why we can’t work together. But if not, we’ll continue to do what we do without ’em,” he told CBS Chicago.

Congrats to Cube for reaching new levels of success!