By C.H.
  /  04.24.2022

Snoop Dogg wants to own not one, but two BIG3 basketball teams.

The Doggfather made the announcement Saturday (April 22) while standing next to the 3-on-3 basketball league’s founder, Ice Cube.

The two appear to be in a home studio as Cube points his cellphone camera at Snoop. “I’mma get me a couple teams cuz,” Snoop says. “I ain’t gon’ buy one. I’mma get a couple teams ‘cause I’m with the move, so y’all better hurry up and get in where you fit in ‘cause it may not be none left.”

Currently, there are 12 teams in the BIG3. It’s unclear whether Snoop plans to purchase two of the teams outright or if he’s referring to getting involved in Cube’s latest BIG3 Ownership NFT endeavor.

The “You Can Do It” rapper took to Twitter this week to discuss the next step in his league’s evolution.

“We’re in a new day. Right now, we’re in the day of the NFT. This is perfect for the BIG3. This is a perfect time because now we can connect our league with the fans,” Cube explained. “Web 3.0 get ready for BIG3.o. It’s a time where through the blockchain, fans can actually buy a piece of any team in the BIG3 or all the teams in the BIG3, depends on what you want to do.”

“We’re going to be dropping a BIG3 ownership NFT very soon and we want y’all to be a part of it,” he continued.

According to the BIG3’s website, the owners of BIG3 Ownership NFTs will receive rights and deliverables in five areas: ticketing, merchandise, experiences & activations, direct communication, and voting rights.

Each of the 12 teams will have 25 “Fire” tier owners (who receive all of the experiences and benefits) and 975 “Gold” tier owners. The “Fire” NFTs are priced at $25,000 and the “Gold” ones are listed at $5,000.

Some of the perks BIG3 NFT owners will receive include meet-and-greets with players and coaches, access to practices, reserved owner suites at arenas, the ability to vote on pivotal franchise decisions, and the opportunity to connect with the commissioner Clyde Drexler and founders Jeff Kwatinetz and Ice Cube three times a year to discuss fundamental strategy, changes, and ideas for the league.

“Most NFTs it’s just art you just look at but these NFTs you’ll be able to participate, do a lot of cool stuff [and] get treated like an owner, like I get treated,” Cube said.

Check out Snoop and Cube discussing ownership below and look out for the BIG3 NFTs in May.

